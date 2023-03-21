INDIA

EC holds meeting to review national party status of NCP, Trinamool, CPI

NewsWire
0
0

The Election Commission on Tuesday held a meeting to review the national party status of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Trinamool Congress, and the Communist Party of India.

Sources said that the Commission heard representation in this regard. “Review was held with respect to these political parties as per given clauses,” said a source.

As per Election Commission, a political party shall be eligible to be recognised as national party, if, and only if, the candidates set up by the party, in any four or more states, at the last general election to the Lok Sabha, or to the state Assembly concerned, have secured not less than six per cent of the total valid votes polled in each of those States at that general election; and, in addition, it has returned at least four members to the Lok Sabha at the aforesaid last general election from any state or states.

Also at the last general election to the Lok Sabha, the party must have won at least two per cent of the total number of seats in the house, any fraction exceeding half being counted as one, and the party’s candidates have been elected to the House from not less than three states, or the party is recognised as a state party in at least four states.

The national party status gives many advantages to a political party as they get a common party symbol across states, space for a party office in New Delhi, and free airtime during elections on public broadcasters.

Sources said that the national party status of the NCP, the Trinamool, and the CPI came up for review before the Election Commission after the 2019 general election. However, the Commission decided to retain the status quo keeping in view upcoming state elections at that time.

20230321-204202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Priyanka, Archana lose their cool over Nimrit’s ghost...

    Can protect your skin from Collagen Loss?

    Sharad Kelkar, Kranti Redkar, Sonalee Kulkarni begin shoot for ‘Rainbow’ in...

    A new-look Rajpath to host Republic Day celebrations