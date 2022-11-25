The Election Commission has issued directions to Chief Secretary and Chief Election Officer of Karnataka in case of collection of voter data by a private entity in BBMP area.

The poll panel has directed 100 per cent check of the deletions and additions in electoral rolls in three ACs — 162 Shivajinagar, 169 Chickpet and 174 Mahadevapura.

Earlier, Election Commission received media reports regarding an NGO collecting the voter data in Bengaluru city under the garb of voter awareness activities by way of house to house survey in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area.

The commission also received complaints from political parties regarding the same matter.

Officials said that a police investigation in the matter is going on following two FIRs and subsequent actions including arrests have been made by the Police.

An administrative enquiry by Regional Commissioner Bengaluru, Amlan Biswas has also been ordered.

As per the report received, wrong ID cards identifying private individuals as BLOs/ BLCs have been found in the three Constituencies namely 162 Shivajinagar, 169 Chickpet and 174 Mahadevapura.

Three Electoral Registration Officers of BBMP of these three Constituencies have also been placed under suspension.

The EC has directed that there shall be a 100 per cent check of the deletions and additions affected in the electoral rolls after January 1, 2022 in the three Constituencies.

Besides, the poll panel has directed that list of all deletions and additions, which have been done in the electoral rolls after January 1, 2022 in the three constituencies will be shared with the recognised political parties so as to enable them to file claims and objections.

20221125-221802