The Election Commission on Tuesday issued statutory notifications for the February 27 Assembly elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Election officials said that with the issuance of the notifications, candidates can submit their nomination papers to the returning officers.

According to the notification, the last date of filing of nominations in both states is February 7 and the scrutiny of papers and relevant documents would be done the next day. The last date of withdrawal of the candidatures is February 10.

Officials said that for the convenience of the candidates and political parties, unlike the previous elections, the poll panel has appointed adequate number of returning and assistant returning officers.

Even though the official process of filing of nominations has begun, the main political parties are yet to announce the names of candidates in Nagaland even though the selection process has been going on both in Kohima and New Delhi.

In Meghalaya, the ruling National People’s Party, the Congress, and the Trinamool Congress have announced their candidates.

To hold violence-free polls, a series of administrative and awareness steps were taken in both the northeastern states. The steps, which would continue until the poll process is over, include sensitisation workshops to be held in all the constituencies involving political parties, workers and eminent citizens highlighting the negative effects of violence on the persons, families, society and overall image of the state.

Following the request of the state authorities, the Union Home Ministry has provided large numbers of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), comprising Assam Rifles, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force to these states.

Majority of the CAPF have already deployed in different parts of Nagaland and Meghalaya.

“Area domination flag marches by the CAPF have already started since early this month to ensure confidence building among the political workers for campaigning and among the citizens to cast their votes freely without any fear,” officials said.

In both the states the security forces are taking actions against the miscreants, trouble mongers, history sheeters.

