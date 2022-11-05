INDIA

EC mourns demise of India’s first voter

The Election Commission on Saturday mourned the demise of India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district.

Negi, 106, died of natural causes at his residence in morning and will be cremated with full state honours later in the day.

“Not just first voter of Independent India, but a man with exceptional faith in #democracy. ECI mourns the demise of Shri Shyam Saran Negi. We are eternally grateful for his service to the Nation,” the Election Commission said.

“He inspired millions to vote, even before his demise, he voted for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections through postal ballot on November 2, 2022,” the EC added.

“We salute him for his contribution to Indian democracy. He will be cremated with state honours today,” said Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manish Garg.

