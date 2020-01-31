EC notice to BJP’s Sambhit Patra for poll code violation

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The Election Commission on Wednesday issued notice to BJP leader Sambhit Patra for violating the Model Code of Conduct in place for the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections in view of his recent comments on a TV show which “have the potential of disturbing communal harmony and aggravating differences between social and religious communities”.

The poll panel, which added a transcript of his provocative comments, asked Patra to explain his position before it by 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The panel said it had acted on a report filed by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday, following a complaint filed against Patra for his comments by the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday.

–IANS

