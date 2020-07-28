EC objects to speculation on J&K polls

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Amid speculation of conduct of elections in Jammu & Kashmir, the Election Commission has cautioned officials and people in high office not to make comments about the elections in J&K.

A statement released on Tuesday by EC said,” It would be proper for authorities other than Election Commission to refrain from making such statements which are virtually tantamount to interfering with the Constitutional mandate of Election Commission.”

The Commission was referring to news reports attributed to the L-G of Jammu Kashmir about elections in the state which said that elections may be possible after the delimitation exercise in the state.

The Commission said that it takes exception to such statements and would like to say that in the Constitutional scheme of things, the timing of elections is the sole remit of the Election Commission of India.

“Before deciding the timing, the Commission takes into consideration all the relevant factors including topography, weather, sensitivities arising out of regional and local festivities in the area(s) where the election is to take place.

The commission cited the pandemic , in the current times, Covid-19 has introduced a new dynamic, which has to be and shall be taken into consideration at the due time.

“In the instant case, the outcome of delimitation is also germane to the decision. Similarly, availability of central forces and railway coaches for the transportation of CPFs are important factors. All this is done after meticulous homework by the senior officials of the Commission and a detailed assessment in due consultation with concerned authorities. The Commission itself schedules a visit to the concerned state wherever required and holds extensive consultations with all the stakeholders,” said the commission.

–IANS

rak/miz/kr