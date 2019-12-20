EC orders removal of Kejriwal’s photo from DTC pink ticket

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered the picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal be removed from the pink (free) tickets given to women travelling in the DTC buses.

“As the model code of conduct is operational in Delhi since Monday, the picture of CM Arvind Kejriwal should be removed from the pink tickets of the DTC,” Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said.

Singh said that no new welfare scheme could be announced by the government as the MCC was applicable. “No new scheme will be announced now. However, old schemes will continue. But the picture of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will have to be removed from the back side of the ticket as it may come under the violation of the Model Code of Conduct.”

Pink tickets are provided to women who avail free ride facility in the Delhi Transport Corporation and cluster buses. The scheme was announced by Chief Minister Kejriwal on October 29 last year. The facility is also available in Noida-NCR, airport and other special services operated by the DTC and cluster scheme operators.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to the polls in a single phase on February 8, while the counting of votes will take place on February 11, the Election Commission had said on Monday, adding that the model code of conduct had come into play with immediate effect.

