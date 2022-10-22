INDIA

EC seeks explanation from Guj Chief Secy, DGP for failing to submit compliance report

The Election Commission in a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary (CS) and Director General of Police (DGP) of Gujarat has sought an explanation for failing to submit a compliance report.

Election Commissioner’s senior Principal Secretary, Narendra Butolia in a letter has said, “On August 1, 2002, the Commission in a letter had directed the state to carry out transfer/posting of officers/officials covered under the poll conditions. It was also directed to the CS and DGP to file a compliance report with details of actions obtained from the concerned department offices. No report was received in this regard.”

The letter also added, “No report was received from CS or DGP, so a reminder was issued asking to urgently furnish the details, still no report is filed till October 19, 2022, the CS and DGP need to explain the circumstances as to why the compliance have not been furnished so far even after the lapse of stipulated time limit.”

The Assembly elections are due in Gujarat and the EC is likely to announce the dates of the elections soon, though it has already announced dates for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

20221022-193002

