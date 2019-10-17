EC seizes Rs 4.30 Cr bank’s cash in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) officials have seized Rs 4.30 cr worth of cash from the Worli areas, here, late on Saturday.

An EC official said that the money was being transported by the ‘DMK Jaoli Bank’ without proper intimation, or in an authorised vehicle with guards.

“As per protocol, the amount seems suspicious and is to be investigated by Income Tax authorities. So, we have handed over the case to Income tax authorities for further investigation”, said an EC official.

The development came hours after the ITD said on Saturday that it has seized illegal cash of Rs 29 crore from the commercial capital since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was enforced for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

–IANS

qn/sdr