The Election Commission on Wednesday met the four-member AAP delegation led by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

As per a senior official, their representation about alleged coercion of a candidate from Surat East for withdrawing his candidature and taken to an undisclosed location was received.

“Representation has been sent to CEO Gujarat to enquire and take action as warranted,” said the official.

Earlier, after the high-voltage drama over alleged kidnapping of Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Surat (East) Kanchan Jariwala, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the Election Commission Office seeking action against BJP on Wednesday.

Talking to the media, Sisodia claimed that this was probably for the first time in the history that a candidate has been kidnapped. He said that the Election Commission should take it seriously and take action immediately.

He alleged that AAP’s candidate had to withdraw the nomination and later the police left him among BJP goons.

Earlier, during the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “On the strength of goons and police, candidates are being abducted and their nominations are being returned. This type of public hooliganism has never been seen in India. Then what is the point of elections? Then democracy is over.”

