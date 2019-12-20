EC takes stock of preparations for Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra took stock of preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections at a meeting here on Thursday.

District election officials, top Delhi Police officials, heads of the New Delhi Muncipal Council, and the Cantonment Board and nodal officers from other departments concerned were also present at the meeting.

The top EC officials also held a separate meeting with Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik.

Addressing officials at the meeting, CEC Arora said that they will fulfil their constitutional duty of holding free and fair elections.

Lavasa asked the officials to monitor complaints on the CVigil app and issue orders to train poll officials on operating the EVMs.

Delhi’s CEO Ranveeer Singh gave a presentation on preparations for the elections, focussing of updating of electoral rolls, human resource and requirement of EVMs, as well as activities to increase voter turnout, and facilities at polling booths for disabled and senior citizens among the electorate.

In constituencies seeing a low turnout, poll officials will hold activities to encourage more voters to come out and exercise their right to franchise.

Delhi Police’s Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan gave an overview of the law and order situation and the roadmap for implementation of the Elections Commission’s security recommendations.

The EC told all poll and police officials to remain alert to foil any attempts to vitiate the atmosphere and instigate trouble.

It also told local poll officials to coordinate with officials of local bodies to solve any problem that arises.

The poll panel also stressed on training on the CVigil app for all Model Code of Conduct monitoring staff/Expenditure Observers, to they can respond quickly and effectively from any complaint from a citizen. It also told district election officials to ensure timely distribution of photo voter ids.

