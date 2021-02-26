The Election Commission of India on Friday said that it will announce poll dates for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The ECI said it will hold a press conference at 4.30 p.m. in Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan to announce the schedule for General Election to the Legislative Assemblies of the five states.

The states are due for elections in April-May.

Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry.–IANS

nnm/dpb