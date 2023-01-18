INDIA

EC to announce poll schedule of Nagaland, Meghalaya Tripura today

The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce the schedule for Assembly elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura on Wednesday.

The announcement would be made at a press conference by EC in the afternoon.

The five-year term of assemblies of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura will end on March 12, March 15 and March 22, respectively, and before that period, new assemblies have to be constituted.

Earlier, a full team of the EC had visited the states to review the poll preparedness and held meetings with representatives of political parties besides taking stock of security arrangements.

Also, it had met the poll officials and held separate meeting on security arrangements with the police heads.

Besides, the poll panel team also had meetings with representatives of political parties for free and fair elections.

