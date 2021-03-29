Despite an apology from DMK leader A Raja for his objectionable remark about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, state’s chief electoral officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Monday said that the matter has been referred to the Election Commission.

Sahoo said that the detailed report along with video footage of the controversial comments as well as action initiated by the local officials, has been sent to the Election Commission.

His comments came in response to the media queries on the ruling AIADMK seeking a ban on the DMK leader from campaigning in the Assembly polls.

Sahoo said that the EC will take the final call after studying the report.

