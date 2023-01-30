INDIA

EC withholds bypoll at Lakshadweep seat following HC order

The Election Commission on Monday announced it was withholding the bypoll to the Lakshadweep Parliamentary constituency, after the Kerala High Court suspended the conviction and sentence imposed on incumbent Mohammed Faizal.

“After considering the matter and having due regard to the Order passed by High Court of Kerala at Ernakulam dated 25th January, 2023, the Election Commission of India has decided to withhold the bye-election and to defer the issuance of notification for holding the bye-election in Lakshadweep (ST) PC of UT of Lakshadweep,” the Commission said.

The bye-election was announced due to disqualification of Faizal, following his conviction by the Kavaratti Sessions Court, from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction which is January 11, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution, read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, said the Commission.

As per the Election Commission, Faizal filed an appeal before the Kerala High Court, which suspended his conviction and sentence.

20230130-172402

