The England women’s cricket team will host Pakistan and New Zealand in 2024, while their men’s counterparts will face Pakistan, Australia, Sri Lanka and West Indies as England Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday announced the home schedule for their men’s and women’s teams.

The 2024 home international season will open with England women and England men hosting Pakistan in concurrent white-ball series.

The Test matches in the summer begin with two home series against West Indies (July 10- 30) and Sri Lanka (August 21- September 10) following their return from the T20 World Cup.

Both the series comprise three Tests, with Lord’s, Trent Bridge, The Oval, Manchester and Edgbaston hosting the matches.

Australia will return to England for a white-ball series in September, playing three T20Is (September 11- 15) and five ODIs (September 19- 29).

To build on the growing interest in the women’s game, England women will play at a selection of high-capacity venues next summer, when they will also host New Zealand in a three-match women’s ODI series from June 26–July 3 and a five-match IT20 Series from July 6-17.

“After attracting record ticket sales this summer it is fitting that the England women’s team will open the international season next year at an iconic venue such as Edgbaston.

“Next summer’s schedule will see England women play at more venues and allow more people to see their heroes in action as we look to maintain the growth the women’s game deserves,” said Richard Gould, ECB Chief Executive Officer.

