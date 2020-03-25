ECB mulls coronavirus checkpoints at cricket grounds

London, March 27 (IANS) The England and Wales Cricket Board might install coronavirus checkpoints and isolation units at grounds as they look to resume the game behind closed doors.

“We’re mapping out what international matches would look like behind closed doors,” ECB director of events Steve Elworthy told the Guardian as reported by BBC.

Until May 28, English cricket has shut shop as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also tested positive of the deadly virus.

Johnson disclosed he has tested positive for coronavirus but will continue to discharge his duties from self-isolation.

He becomes the second high-profile British leader to test positive for coronavirus in recent days after Prince Charles, the heir to the the throne. Some ministers in the Johnson government and MPs have also tested positive for Covid-19.

“That was guided by the potential impact on critical services like paramedics and doctors,” Elworthy explained.

“You would likely have to work within that number [which would be made up of essential matchday staff]… then you have to think about medical provisions, creating a safe and sterile environment around that venue, so that everyone who comes in is clear.

“So it’s how you test them at the gate, the isolation units that you have to put in. These are considerations we are thinking about.”

