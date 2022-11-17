WORLD

ECB warns of financial stability risks in euro area

NewsWire
0
0

The European Central Bank (ECB) sees growing risks for financial stability in the euro area and warns that the likelihood of a recession is rising there.

Presenting the bank’s financial stability review here on Wednesday, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said that “in our assessment, risks to financial stability have increased and a technical recession in the euro area has become more likely”, reports Xinhua news agency.

The persistence of high inflation is currently the biggest threat to financial stability and growth, de Guindos said, adding that the ECB’s monetary policy should be geared to achieving price stability.

As it is becoming more difficult for companies and households to repay their debts in the deteriorating environment, banks could face higher loan defaults in the medium term, the ECB said in its report.

Should the outlook deteriorate further, an increase in the frequency of corporate defaults cannot be excluded, particularly among energy-intensive companies, it said.

Overall, however, the banking system in the euro area is considered to be “well positioned to withstand many risks”, de Guindos said.

20221117-094803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China ready to work with US: Wang Yi

    Panic buying triggered in Shanghai as mass testing returns

    Finnish PM on the defensive over party video

    Musk gains 6 mn followers amid $44 bn Twitter deal saga