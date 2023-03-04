HEALTHWORLD

ECDC de-escalates 3 Covid lineages from ‘variants of concern’ list

NewsWire
0
0

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has de-escalated three Covid-19 lineages from its list of ‘variants of concern’ (VOC).

Variants BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5 were de-escalated “as these parental lineages are no longer circulating”, Xinhua news agency quoted the Centre as saying.

In November 2021, the ECDC categorized Omicron (B.1.1.529) as “the most highly mutated SARS-CoV-2 variant to-date”.

It quickly became dominant globally and resulted in a surge of Covid-19 cases.

Subsequently, a number of Omicron sublineages have emerged (BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, BA.4 and BA.5).

Currently, the BA.2 and BA.5 descendent variants are circulating, whose properties differ from their parental lineages and which require individual assessment, the ECDC said.

The ECDC currently lists the most prominent of these under the categories of “variant of interest” and “variant under monitoring”.

The absence of SARS-CoV-2 variants categorized as “of concern” reflects the current stable epidemiological situation in the European Union and the European Economic Area, the ECDC said, emphasizing, however, that “it does not signal the end of the threat posed by SARS-CoV-2 and possible future variants that may emerge”.

The centre encourages countries to remain vigilant by reinforcing their surveillance systems, sequencing capacities and reporting practices.

20230304-093205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vaccination drive: UP to opt for cluster approach

    New algorithm can predict Covid complication risk

    TN to focus on Covid vaccine in select districts

    Even low drinking during pregnancy alters baby’s brain structure