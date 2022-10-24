ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Eco-friendly Diwali with parents and friends for Rithvik Dhanjani

NewsWire
0
0

Popular television actor Rithvik Dhanjani has shared his plans for Diwali, which is simple, full of love and environment-friendly.

The 33-year-old actor shared that he will be at home with his family, do a little pooja and then go out to meet his friends.

“I am going to be with my mom and dad at home celebrating Diwali and it will always be an eco-friendly Diwali.”

Rithvik, who has a made a name with shows such as ‘Pavitra Rishta’, ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’, ‘MTV Fanaa’ and ‘Aye Zindagi’, is completely against bursting of crackers.

He said: “I don’t believe in bursting crackers or creating environmental or noise nuisance. So, it is going to be an eco-friendly Diwali.”

“It’s going to be with my parents, doing a little pooja, going out to other friends and meet a couple of other people. Sharing a lot of love and sweets. That is what my Diwali is going to be like.”

20221024-111601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Dil Hai Gray’ posters add intrigue around Vineet, Akshay, Urvashi’s characters

    Mohsin Khan, Jannat Zubair feature in romantic track ‘Chand Naraz Hai’

    Tusshar Kapoor completes 20 years in B’wood, talks of his ‘dizzy...

    Riythvika on being directed by Arvind Swami: It’s an honour