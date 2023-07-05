INDIA

Economic fundamentals don’t warrant continuation of stock market rally beyond current levels: Analysts

NewsWire
0
0

Economic fundamentals do not warrant continuation of the stock market rally much beyond the current levels, analysts have said.

V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said the 15 per cent surge in Nifty from the low levels of March has given a bullish flavour to this rally; but it is difficult to describe this as a bull market since valuations do not permit a sustained rally and the evolving economic fundamentals do not warrant continuation of the rally much beyond the current levels.

A sustained bull run needs low valuations and steadily improving growth and earnings prospects. Valuations are not favourable now and growth and earnings prospects, though good, are not very bright, he said.
For instance, the June auto sales numbers came below expectations and indicate that sluggish demand remains a problem, particularly for price sensitive mass consumption products. The economic recovery continues to be ‘K’ shaped as indicated by the resilient demand for premium products, he added.

2023070534144

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Monsanto officials were on snoop list as Maharashtra set up probe...

    Online facility to register, download ‘Golden Cards’ in J&K

    Odisha Sports minister felicitates athletes for impressive performance at Special Olympics

    CGST officials bust syndicate of firms involved in tax evasion of...