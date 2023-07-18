INDIA

Economic growth should be 7.6% annually in next 25 years for India to become developed economy: RBI report

NewsWire
0
0

India’s real GDP needs to grow at the rate of 7.6 per cent annually over the next 25 years to become a developed economy, Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bulletin for July said.

According to the central bank’s monthly bulletin, which was released on Monday, India’s per capita income is currently estimated at $2,500, while it must be more than $21,664 by 2047, as per World Bank standards, to be classified as a high-income country.

According to World Bank’s classification, a country with a per capita income of $13,205 or more in 2022-23 is classified as a high-income country.

“To achieve this target, the required real GDP compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for India works out to be 7.6 per cent during 2023-24 to 2047-48,” the RBI bulletin noted.

To become an high-income country by 2047-48, India’s per capita GDP in nominal terms would have to record a CAGR of 10.6 per cent, the bulletin said.

2023071740907

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How Maanvi, Bani, Sayani plunge into a freezing lake for ‘Four...

    ‘Know BJP’ initiative: Nadda meets diplomatic heads of missions

    IIT Mandi team develops wireless tech to remotely power IoT applications

    ILT20: Yusuf Pathan to lead Dubai Capitals for remainder of the...