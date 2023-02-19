BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Economic pact with UAE given boost to Indian entrepreneurs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) with UAE has given a boost to Indian entrepreneurs.

Modi said in a tweet that it has also deepened India’s ties with UAE.

He was responding to a tweet by commerce minister Piyush Goyal, who had said on Saturday that February 18 marked one year of signing of India-UAE CEPA.

Goyal along with UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade Thani Al Zeyoudi had co-authored an article on completion of one year of CEPA.

Goyal even tagged the article with his tweet.

“One year since we signed the #IndiaUAECEPA. In this article jointly written with UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade @ThaniAlZeyoudi, we highlight how the deal is a turning point in our economic ties & a model for cross-border collaboration,” Goyal had tweeted on Saturday.

Goyal along with UAE’s minister wrote in the article that “by reducing tariff on more than 80 per cent of product lines, enhancing market access to service exports and providing platform for SMEs to collaborate and scale, both the countries have envisioned a new era of opportunity in an uncertain world”.

20230219-123803

