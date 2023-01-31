Private capex soon needs to take up the leadership role to put job creation on a fast track, the Economic Survey 2022-23 noted.

India’s economic growth in FY23 has been principally led by private consumption and capital formation. It has helped generate employment as seen in the declining urban unemployment rate and in the faster net registration in Employee Provident Fund, it said.

Recovery of MSMEs is proceeding apace, as is evident in the amounts of Goods and Services Tax (GST) they pay, while the Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme (ECGLS) is easing their debt servicing concerns

“Growth is inclusive when it creates jobs. Both official and unofficial sources confirm that employment levels have risen in the current financial year. The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) shows that the urban unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above declined from 9.8 per cent in the quarter ending September 2021 to 7.2 per cent one year later (quarter ending September 2022),” the survey said.

This is accompanied by an improvement in the labour force participation rate (LFPR) as well, confirming the emergence of the economy out of the pandemic-induced slowdown early in FY23.

Job creation appears to have moved into a higher orbit with the initial surge in exports, a strong release of the “pent up” demand, and a swift rollout of the capex.

“Since export growth is plateauing and the ‘pent-up’ release of demand will have a finite life, it is essential that capex continues to grow to facilitate employment in the economy, at least until such time the global economy rebounds and, through the export channel, provides an additional window to India for job creation. Thankfully, the private sector has all the necessary pre-conditions lined up to step up to the plate and do the capex heavy lifting,” the Survey said.

Their internal resource generation is good, capacity utilisation is high, and the demand outlook continues to improve. Capital markets are willing to finance new investments, as are financial institutions, it said.

20230131-220603