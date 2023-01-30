INDIA

Economic survey to be presented in Parliament on Tuesday

NewsWire
0
0

The government on Tuesday will release the Economic Survey for 2022-23, which will present a picture of the economic situation of the country during the period.

The Economic Survey, which is prepared by Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran, will be tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, soon after President Droupadi Murmu’s address to both houses of Parliament.

As per convention, the Economic Survey is presented every year a day before the announcement of the Union Budget.

The Budget session is scheduled to commence from tomorrow on January 31.

The Economic Survey gives a detailed account of the country’s economic performance during the fiscal gone by and provides key data on macroeconomic indicators like inflation, foreign exchange reserves and the economic growth rate scenario.

In addition, it also provides a status report on significant sectors like infrastructure, energy, financial institutions, and agriculture as well as industry.

The document also provides an economic roadmap highlighting the way forward to combat the challenges faced by the economy.

Once the economic survey is laid in Parliament, the Chief Economic Adviser briefs the media about the key highlights of the document.

20230130-182403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Intelligence Bureau issues 5 fresh alerts ahead of I-Day

    New wheat varieties high in nutrition, low on sugar

    Seven booked for sexually assaulting minor

    WBSSC recruitment scam: DYFI comes out with unique parody video targeting...