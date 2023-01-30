The government on Tuesday will release the Economic Survey for 2022-23, which will present a picture of the economic situation of the country during the period.

The Economic Survey, which is prepared by Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran, will be tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, soon after President Droupadi Murmu’s address to both houses of Parliament.

As per convention, the Economic Survey is presented every year a day before the announcement of the Union Budget.

The Budget session is scheduled to commence from tomorrow on January 31.

The Economic Survey gives a detailed account of the country’s economic performance during the fiscal gone by and provides key data on macroeconomic indicators like inflation, foreign exchange reserves and the economic growth rate scenario.

In addition, it also provides a status report on significant sectors like infrastructure, energy, financial institutions, and agriculture as well as industry.

The document also provides an economic roadmap highlighting the way forward to combat the challenges faced by the economy.

Once the economic survey is laid in Parliament, the Chief Economic Adviser briefs the media about the key highlights of the document.

20230130-182403