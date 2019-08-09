Economy losing steam due to failed BJP policies: Congress

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Taking a swipe at the Narendra Modi government, the Congress here on Wednesday said the economy was dwindling because of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) failed policies.

“The automobile sector has witnessed the worst slowdown in the last 19 years and around 10 lakh jobs were at the stake. This is the result of the failed policy of the BJP government. After demonetisation and the goods and service tax (GST), the BJP government has failed to arrest the decline. When will the thoughtless BJP government wake up?,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

The Congress has also posted a video on the deteriorating economy on party’s official twitter account. In the video, a woman explains how the government failed to lift the economy and how it was heading for a slowdown.

She goes on to explain how the BJP has turned into a Bhartiya Jhooti Party and how nothing has changed in the last few months after the Modi government stormed back to power at the Centre.

In the video, the party explained that India’s economy slipped from fifth to seventh position, which is self-explanatory.

Pointing to Modi’s dream of making the India a $5 trillion economy, she said for that the country GDP must grow at 9 per cent, whereas we are already 2-3 per cent down.

The party said the unemployment was at 45-year high and investment at 15-year low. The total workforce has shrunk 9.1 million between 2011-12 and 2017-18.

Hit Bollywood numbers too have been incorporated in the video to make it intersting.

–IANS

aks/pcj