Following the massive violence in Bihar against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme of defence recruitment, the East Central Railway (ECR) cancelled 164 trains on Friday.

An ECR statement said it terminated 64 trains short of their destination, while 10 trains were cancelled en route due to reports on arson on the routes. Meanwhile, 12 trains were rescheduled and one train’s route diverted.

Due to the protests, a large number of passengers were seen stranded on the different railway stations, including Patna junction. As roadways buses were also targeted by the agitators, passengers were seen waiting at bus terminals.

The situation could have turned ugly in Darbhanga when a school bus was stopped on the roadside as a mob crossed. Some of the school children on it began weeping at seeing the situation.

Due to the ongoing protests and the Bihar Bandh called on Saturday, an event of the Rajput community in Patna has been called off. Organised under the banner of Veer Kunwar Singh Vichar Manch, it was to see Panchayat representatives being felicitated.

“Our representatives were to come across Bihar. As the protest against Agnipath continues, it is not possible for the representatives to reach Patna. Hence we have decided to call off the event,” JD-U leader Om Prakash Setu, who was among the organisers, said.

20220617-204803