ECR to cancel the letterhead process of confirming railway tickets

East Central Railway (ECR) has decided to cancel the letterhead process for confirming tickets amid misuse. With this, the lawmakers have to send an official email to get the quota of high officials.

This decision was made after Visakhapatnam RPF and Muzaffarpur police unearthed an interstate racket of confirming the waiting list tickets through letter heads of MPs, MLAs and MLCs a few days ago in Muzaffarpur.

The sleuths also seized more than 200 letterheads of law makers during the raid at Sri Krishna Nagar locality under Sadar police station. The kingpin of the racket Satyajeet Kumar named the person who was operating from Muzaffarpur, but he managed to flee before the raid.

The ECR has decided to send email from their official e-mail id to avail the high official quota.

P.S. Dayanad, CCM of ECR said: “Wrongdoings can be detected easily through e-mail but not letterhead. Hence, we have decided to confirm tickets only through e-mails. The location and IP address of the sender can easily be identified through email which is not the case in fax.”

As per the earlier process, Indian railways offer high official quotas to the members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Vidhan Parishad for quick confirmation of waiting list. The law makers have to send a fax of PNR number on their letterheads.

