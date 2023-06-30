INDIA

Ecuador flies supplies to Galapagos Islands to ease shortages

NewsWire
0
0

An Ecuadorian Air Force flight transported food, medicine and other essential items to the Galapagos Islands, one of the country’s top tourism destinations, to ease shortages amid rising prices.

The Governing Council of Galapagos said on social media that it had negotiated a total of six flights with the Ministry of National Defense to transport perishable foods, such as eggs, and medicine, reports Xinhua news agency.

Isla de la Plata, one of the two ships that used to supply the Galapagos twice a month, had a mishap on March 26 and became inoperable.

Only one vessel, with a capacity of 3,500 tonnes, has been running supplies since then, leading to shortages and price hikes of essential foods.

According to local authorities, the residents on the islands consume some 9,000 tonnes of products monthly.

The islands are also facing a shortage of domestic gas cylinders, which has affected hotels and restaurants amid the peak tourism season in the Galapagos.

The Galapagos Islands are an archipelago of volcanic islands located some 1,000 km from the South American continent.

These islands and the surrounding marine reserve have been called a unique ‘living museum and showcase of evolution’.

2023063031746

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Japan, the gourmet paradise and its Indian connect

    BJP wrests Assembly seat from Congress in Karnataka bypolls

    Blood bath on Dalal Street, Sensex ends over 1,000 points down

    Bharat Jodo Yatra has become mass movement: Congress