An Ecuadorian Air Force flight transported food, medicine and other essential items to the Galapagos Islands, one of the country’s top tourism destinations, to ease shortages amid rising prices.

The Governing Council of Galapagos said on social media that it had negotiated a total of six flights with the Ministry of National Defense to transport perishable foods, such as eggs, and medicine, reports Xinhua news agency.

Isla de la Plata, one of the two ships that used to supply the Galapagos twice a month, had a mishap on March 26 and became inoperable.

Only one vessel, with a capacity of 3,500 tonnes, has been running supplies since then, leading to shortages and price hikes of essential foods.

According to local authorities, the residents on the islands consume some 9,000 tonnes of products monthly.

The islands are also facing a shortage of domestic gas cylinders, which has affected hotels and restaurants amid the peak tourism season in the Galapagos.

The Galapagos Islands are an archipelago of volcanic islands located some 1,000 km from the South American continent.

These islands and the surrounding marine reserve have been called a unique ‘living museum and showcase of evolution’.

