Internacional have reached a deal to sign Ecuador international forward Enner Valencia on a free transfer, the Brazilian Serie A club said.

The 33-year-old agreed to a three-year contract after parting ways with Turkey’s Fenerbahce earlier this month, a Xinhua report said.

“I can promise that I will always give my all for the team, no matter who we are playing against,” Valencia said in a video published on Internacional’s official website.

“The fans have already made me feel welcome and I’m sure I’m going to feel their support even more when I arrive. My thanks go to the fans and all of the people that made this move possible,” he added.

Valencia will arrive in Porto Alegre on June 26 following Ecuador’s friendlies against Bolivia and Costa Rica.

