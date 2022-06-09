WORLD

Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland elected non-permanent members of UN Security Council

Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland were elected non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for a two-year term.

The five countries were elected non-permanent UNSC members on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The newly elected members will take up their new responsibilities on January 1, 2023, and serve till December 31, 2024.

All five candidates were running unopposed on Thursday. They will replace the outgoing non-permanent members of India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway.

The Security Council is considered the most powerful body of the United Nations.

The council, which is tasked to maintain international peace and security, can make legally binding decisions and has the power to impose sanctions and authorise the use of force.

