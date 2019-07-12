Ecuador players face suspension for Copa America revelry

Quito (Ecuador), July 16 (IANS) Several Ecuador footballers face a national team ban for improper conduct during the Copa America in Brazil, an Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) official has said.

At least six players are under investigation for alleged all-night drinking after a 1-1 draw with Japan in their final group match at the Mineirao on June 24, a result that eliminated the Tricolor from the competition, reports Xinhua news agency.

“They were drinking tequila and partying until 7 a.m.,” FEF board member Carlos Manzur told local radio station Radio Super on Monday.

“The terrible thing is that it happened at a time when we were so hurt. What were they celebrating? We had a series of conversations with the coaching staff and the security people. It’s hard to believe it but the video (camera footage) shows clearly what happened.”

Manzur said a suitable punishment for the players, whose names were not revealed, would be decided this week.

“Some of them are repeat offenders. If it depends on me they will not be called up again,” Manzur said.

He added that the future of head coach Hernan Gomez would also be decided this week.

Gomez took charge of La Tricolor for a second time last July after leading Panama to their first World Cup finals in Russia last summer.

The 63-year-old Colombian was also Ecuador’s head coach from 1999 to 2004, guiding them to the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Japan and South Korea. He also led Colombia to the World Cup finals in France four years earlier.

Ecuador were eliminated from this winter’s Copa America after taking just one point from their three group matches.

–IANS

aak/pgh/