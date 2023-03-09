HEALTHWORLD

Ecuador records 2,958 dengue cases, 2 deaths

NewsWire
0
0

Ecuador has registered 2,958 dengue cases and two deaths this year, mainly in the coastal provinces of Guayas, El Oro and Manabi, the Public Health Ministry said.

There has been an increase in the number of cases in recent weeks due to the floods in tropical provinces, said Francisco Perez, undersecretary of national health surveillance of the Health Ministry, at a virtual press conference.

“However, this dengue outbreak is not any bigger than previous years. It’s within expectations,” Xinhua news agency quoted Perez as saying.

Of the total cases reported as of March 4,125 patients showed “warning signs”, and seven were in severe condition, he added.

The Ministry is working with local officials to eliminate mosquito breeding sites through fumigation and other measures.

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

Severe dengue is a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries, according to the World Health Organization.

20230309-132205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Keeping your brain active may delay dementia by 5 years

    Paediatric Type-2 diabetes complications rise in US during Covid

    Pakistan to commence local production of China’s vaccine: Official

    Covid jabs won’t raise immunity in organ transplant patients: Study