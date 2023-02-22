SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Ecuador striker Valencia on Internacional radar

Internacional have made an offer to sign Ecuador international striker Enner Valencia from Fenerbahce, according to Brazilian media reports.

The 33-year-old is tied to the Turkish side until June 30, meaning he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club under FIFA rules, Xinhua reported.

According to Globo Esporte, Inter are hoping to have Valencia on the club’s books for the second half of the 2023 Brazilian Serie A season, which starts in April.

Valencia has been in superb form for Fenerbahce this season with 23 goals and four assists from 30 appearances across all competitions.

The former West Ham and Everton player scored three goals from as many games for Ecuador at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, taking his overall international tally to 38 from 77 matches.

