Ecuador to meet Bolivia, Costa Rica in soccer friendlies

Ecuador will meet Bolivia and Costa Rica in a double header of friendlies in the United States next month, the local football federation said.

La Tri will face Bolivia at New Jersey’s Red Bull Arena on June 17 and Costa Rica at Philadelphia’s Subaru Park stadium three days later, reports Xinhua.

Ecuador’s Spanish head coach, Felix Sanchez, said he would use the games to prepare for South America’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which begin in September.

“They are going to be two good rivals to finalize our preparations for the qualifiers,” Sanchez told reporters.

The 47-year-old said he had drawn encouragement from Ecuador’s two away friendlies against Australia in late March. The hosts won the first fixture 3-1 in Sydney before the South American side took revenge with a 2-1 victory in Melbourne.

“In the first game, we had some gaps that cost us goals,” Sanchez said. “In the second, we saw the boys try to reverse the situation and they showed a very competitive spirit. That left us feeling positive and now we are going to try to build on what we’ve started.”

20230506-093205

