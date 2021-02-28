Ecuador’s Ministry of Public Health has reported 1,748 new Covid-19 cases and 61 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 284,347 and the death toll to 11,032.

The province of Pichincha, where the capital city of Quito is located, remains the most affected by the pandemic, the ministry said on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the ministry has conducted 1,005,188 tests for Covid-19.

A total of 531 patients are currently hospitalized for complications related to Covid-19, and the health system has been under considerable strain, it added.

On January 21, Ecuador started its vaccination programme with the inoculation of health personnel and the elderly in care homes.

