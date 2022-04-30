WORLD

Ecuador’s Prez declares emergency in 3 provinces

NewsWire
0
0

Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso has declared a state of emergency for 60 days in the coastal provinces of Guayas, Esmeraldas and Manabi, which have been plagued by delinquency and criminality related to drug trafficking.

Lasso announced the measure on Friday in a message broadcast live by the General Secretariat of Communication of the Presidency, reports Xinhua news agency.

“By executive decree I have declared a state of emergency in the provinces of Guayas, Manabi and Esmeraldas, effective as of midnight today,” said the President.

A curfew will be in force from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. in urban areas of the three provinces, where organised and transnational crime associated with drug trafficking has been rampant, leading to acts of violence.

Under the state of emergency, 9,000 uniformed personnel — 4,000 from the National Police and 5,000 from the Armed Forces — are to be deployed to restore peace and order.

“We are going to take the fight against criminals to the very territory where they try to hide,” Lasso said, adding that the peace of Ecuadorans “will never be sacrificed to anyone’s dirty business”.

Since taking office, Lasso has launched a frontal fight against drug mafias, which are blamed for the increase in crime and insecurity in recent months across the country.

The wave of violence has engulfed Ecuadoran prisons since 2021.

Last year alone, over 300 inmates were killed in prison riots in this South American country.

20220430-103354

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Airstrikes kill 5 IS militants in Iraq

    Passenger plane crashes in south China

    10-man Frankfurt secure draw with Barcelona in UEFA Europa League

    Americans providing encrypted communications equipment to Zelensky: Report