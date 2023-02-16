INDIALIFESTYLE

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANSlife) Fresh from the resounding success of their first ever sustainable nursing maternity-wear collection, actor and investor Alia Bhatt’s brand is now expanding its product offerings to launch an Infant’s Collection focusing on the age group of 0-3 years.

Ed-a-Mamma’s new drop introduces three themes – Jungle Joy, Cute-a-sauras, and Woodland Wonders. The collection revolves around the joy and innocence with which babies look at the world – hand-drawn doodles from the plant and animal kingdom feature prominently and bring the themes alive.

The infants’ collection features lightweight, soft, and breathable casuals and has a wide range of boys, girls, and unisex wear. Key pieces in the collection include thoughtfully curated sets that make the most amazing gifts – as well as standalone pieces such as t-shirts, denim, dresses with bloomers, expandable bodysuits, sleepsuits, caps, booties, and bibs amongst others.

Speaking about the new launch, Alia Bhatt said, “The decision to launch Infants was a deeply personal one. As a young mother, we want to give our children the best of everything. And so, on my quest to find the best possible clothes for my baby, we embarked on the journey to create this infant wear line, which I am so happy to share with you. Cute and Comfortable, this new line is approved by nature, and by the lil beans themselves.”

Iffat Haider Jivan, Business Head, Ed-a-Mamma emphasizes, “I’m really proud of this collection. We pride ourselves on having our ear to the ground, and are in tune with what Mammas and their lil beans need and want. With the launch of Ed-a-Mamma’s Baby Wear, we offer parents expanded product options through a curated line from newborns through toddlers. Staying true to the brand’s commitment to responsible sourcing, the entire collection is carefully crafted to provide parents with supreme quality and great designs that are also easy on their pocket.”

