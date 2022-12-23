INDIA

ED accelerates pace of Ponzi scam probe in Bengal, new officer takes charge

NewsWire
0
0

With a clear aim to reaccelerate the pace of its investigation in the different chit fund scams in West Bengal, senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, Vinod Sharma had been roped in as the joint director of the agency’s Kolkata (Zone-1) office.

Besides, Sharma will also be handling the affairs of the agency’s Guwahati (Zone-2) office. While ED’s Kolkata (Zone-1) office is responsible for probe against different chit fund entities based out of West Bengal namely Saradha Group and Rose Valley Group among others, the agency’s Guwahati (Zone-2) office is handling the investigations against the Ponzi entities in Assam.

So, his induction, sources said, is an indication that besides the ongoing probes of the agency in the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal, equal focus will be laid on the probe against the chit fund entities and its beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, another senior IRS officer, Sudesh Kumar Sheoran, will continue to be serving as the joint director attached with ED’s Kolkata (Zone-2) office, which is responsible for the investigation in the teacher’s recruitment irregularities, coal smuggling and cattle smuggling scam. Besides Kolkata (Zone-2), Sheoran will also be responsible for handling the affairs of the agency’s Bhubaneswar office in Odisha.

To recall, in October this year, only Sheoran’s term of deputation with ED was extended, considering that he had been acting as the supervising officer in the three major financial embezzlement scams in West Bengal, namely West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities scam, cattle and coal smuggling.

ED sources said that the new year of 2023 is likely to witness renewed actions on part of the agency in West Bengal in multiple areas.

20221223-120202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Meet another ‘Raja Bhaiya’, a four-time MP known for humility

    Kartik Aaryan trained for a week to ace ‘Tandav’ moves in...

    PKL 9: Six teams to battle it out in the fight...

    Guj’s Kevadiya tribals threaten non-cooperation movement against tourists