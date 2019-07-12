ED approaches CBI court seeking Rajiv Saxena’s bail cancellation

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate on Monday approached a special CBI court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Rajiv Saxena, an accused-turned-approver in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

Special Central Bureau of Investigation Judge Arvind Kumar issued the notice to Saxena and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

On March 25, a the court had allowed Saxena to become an approver in the AgustaWestland case.

He was granted pardon after the investigating agency supported his application.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) security agencies had picked up Saxena from his Dubai residence on January 30 and extradited him to India the same night. He was later granted bail on medical grounds.

According to the ED, Saxena, in connivance with lawyer Gautam Khaitan, provided the global corporate structure that laundered money for payment to various political leaders, bureaucrats and Indian Air Force (IAF) officials in order to influence the contract for supplying 12 VVIP choppers in favour of AgustaWestland, the Rome-headquartered helicopter design and manufacturing company.

