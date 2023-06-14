INDIA

ED arrest TN Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji

NewsWire
0
0

After 18 hours of interrogation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji on Wednesday.

But the Minister, according to sources, fell unconscious after his arrest and is currently admitted at a hospital in Omarandur Estate, Chennai.

The marathon interrogation took place at the Minister’s official residence here on Tuesday, amid simultaneous raids at his home and office.

Although the central probe agency is yet to issue an official release stating the reason of Balaji’s arrest, it is believed that it was connection with a money laundering case related to a job racket when he was Minister in the former AIADMK government led by late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa during 2011-15.

Addressing the media here, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udayanidhi Stalin said that the ruling party cannot be cowed down by the intimidation tactics of the Central government.

Udayanidhi and Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian met Balaji at the hospital.

20230614-082602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Massive fire in Amritsar hospital, no casualty

    Chief Ministers of Telugu states wish people for New Year

    Bumrah’s success down to ‘following the best processes’

    SC appoints retired judge to head committee of administrators to manage...