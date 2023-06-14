After 18 hours of interrogation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji on Wednesday.

But the Minister, according to sources, fell unconscious after his arrest and is currently admitted at a hospital in Omarandur Estate, Chennai.

The marathon interrogation took place at the Minister’s official residence here on Tuesday, amid simultaneous raids at his home and office.

Although the central probe agency is yet to issue an official release stating the reason of Balaji’s arrest, it is believed that it was connection with a money laundering case related to a job racket when he was Minister in the former AIADMK government led by late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa during 2011-15.

Addressing the media here, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udayanidhi Stalin said that the ruling party cannot be cowed down by the intimidation tactics of the Central government.

Udayanidhi and Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian met Balaji at the hospital.

