The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two accused in connection with illegal forex trading in TPG Global FX in Kolkata.

The central agency initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered under various sections of IPC by Kolkata Police against TM Traders and KK Traders.

The ED investigation has established that Shailesh Kumar Pandey and Prasenjit Das defrauded the public under the guise of making investments in forex trading by using the platform of TP Global FX.

After collecting substantial amounts from the public in the accounts of these dummy firms, such funds were layered and transferred to companies (in which accused persons were the director or proprietor) and subsequently such funds were used in purchase of movable, immovable properties for personal gains.

“As Pandey and Das were in judicial custody in the case of Kolkata Police, the ED filed applications for the production of both before the Special PMLA Court in Kolkata. Aggrieved by the order of rejection of production warrant and petitions for custodial interrogation of the said accused person, the ED filed revisional application before the High Court of Calcutta which remanded the accused to ED and also directed to produce the said accused before Special PMlA Court. Accordingly, both have been arrested under PMLA,” the ED said.

The ED has got their custodial remand till February 23.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

