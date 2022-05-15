The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday said it has arrested six Bangladeshi nationals in connection with a money laundering case.

The arrested persons have been identified as Proshanta Kumar Halder a.k.a. Prashanta Halder a.k.a. Shib Shankar Halder, Swapan Maitra a.k.a. Swapan Mistry, Uttam Maitra a.k.a. Uttam Mistry, Imam Hossian a.k.a. Imon Halder, Amana Sultana a.k.a. Sharmee Halder and Pranesh Kumar Halder.

The ED official said the agency has also carried out search operations at 11 premises linked to the accused persons across West Bengal.

“Halder was nabbed along with his five other associates during these searches. Halder was found in the disguised identity of Indian Citizen as Shibshankar Halder. During searches it was revealed the he along with his other associates fraudulently obtained various government identities like Ration Card from the State of West Bengal, Indian Voter ID card, PAN and Aadhar card,” said the official.

The ED has ascertained that these Bangladeshi nationals have also managed to float companies in India on the basis of fraudulently obtained identities and have even purchased properties in West Bengal.

It has been further revealed that the subject case is an offence of Cross Border Implication under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, as Halder has been found to be accused in approximately 10,000 crore Bangladeshi Taka bank fraud in Bangladesh and alleged to have siphoned off money outside Bangladesh to various countries.

Besides Bangladesh and Indian passport, he was also found in possession of Grenada passport. It has also been learnt that the Interpol has issued Red Corner Notice against Proshanta Kumar Halder.

All the arrested persons were presented before a Special Court (PMLA) which remanded five of them to the enforcement custody and sent the accused to the judicial custody.

20220515-165545