INDIA

ED arrests 7 in money laundering case in Ranchi

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested seven people, including a circle inspector, in a money laundering case related to the forgery of Army and government land in Ranchi.

Those arrested include businessman Pradeep Bagchi, CI Bhanu Pratap, Afsar Ali, Imtiaz Khan, Talha Khan, Fayaz Khan and Mohammad Saddam.

The ED conducted simultaneous raids at 21 locations belonging to 18 people, including IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan in Jharkhand, Bihar and Bengal on Thursday.

Several deeds, fake documents, government registers of zonal offices, etc., were recovered during the raids.

The ED had questioned Ranjan during the raid. Now he will be summoned for further questioning.

Ranjan was posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi till a few months ago. The case of forgery in the purchase and sale of Army land came to light during his tenure.

20230414-133603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Around 8.3 lakh Covid cases treated under Ayushman Bharat: Centre

    New Samsung foldable smartphones now open for pre-book in India

    Oaf-Savera packs a surprise with Siddhant Chaturvedi at Vh1 Supersonic

    3 held for running sex determination test racket from Ghaziabad