In a latest development in connection with the Delhi excise policy case involving former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested businessman Dinesh Arora.

The ED, however, did not comment officially on the arrest but sources have confirmed the development.

The ED has claimed in its previous chargesheet that Arora gave Rs 82 lakh to Sisodia as the collection of party funds for the assembly elections in Delhi.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had moved a plea before a special court seeking permission to make him an approver in the case.

On June 1, Sharath Chandra Reddy of Aurbindo Group turned an approver in the ED case. He was previously named by the ED in its chargesheet in connection with the matter.

The ED had claimed in the supplementary chargesheet that Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from ‘South Group’, whose prominent persons are Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy and K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

