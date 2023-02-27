The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that they have arrested middleman Jeetendra Prasad and Delhi government school Hindi teacher Dinesh Singh Kushwaha for allegedly receiving Rs 2.60 crore from an accused involved in Powerbank app (Chinese loan app) case for getting his work done.

This is the same Chinese app by which Chinese lenders cheated Indian nationals to the tune of Rs 250 crore.

The two were produced before a special PMLA court which sent them to ED custody till March 3.

“Cash of Rs 47.5 lakh, forged summons, notices, duplicate official stamps were recovered during searches conducted at the house of Jeetendra Prasad,” the official said.

