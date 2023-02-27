INDIA

ED arrests Delhi govt teacher, middleman for helping Chinese loan app accused

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that they have arrested middleman Jeetendra Prasad and Delhi government school Hindi teacher Dinesh Singh Kushwaha for allegedly receiving Rs 2.60 crore from an accused involved in Powerbank app (Chinese loan app) case for getting his work done.

This is the same Chinese app by which Chinese lenders cheated Indian nationals to the tune of Rs 250 crore.

The two were produced before a special PMLA court which sent them to ED custody till March 3.

“Cash of Rs 47.5 lakh, forged summons, notices, duplicate official stamps were recovered during searches conducted at the house of Jeetendra Prasad,” the official said.

20230227-205802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taj Hassan appointed chief of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home...

    TN Water Resources Department begins inspection of dams

    Oxygen Express brings life-saver LMO to Maharashtra

    India signs agreement with int’l body on cooperative sector