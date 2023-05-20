INDIA

ED arrests ex-Additional Secretary to Uttarakhand govt in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a retired IAS officer Ram Bilas Yadav, the then Additional Secretary to the Uttarakhand Government, in connection with the ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, an official said on Saturday.

The ED initiated investigation based on an FIR registered by Vigilance Establishment Dehradun against Yadav under the Prevention of Corruption Act, for possessing assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

“During the period between January 1, 2013 and December 31, 2016, Yadav earned Rs 78,51,777 through his known sources of income whereas his expenses were around Rs 21.40 crore. Therefore, he has been accused of amassing disproportionate assets (DA) to the tune of Rs 20.61 crore which is 26 per cent more than his known sources of legal income,” said the official.

The ED said that the accused had purchased many lands, flat, constructed house in Lucknow, school, trust in his name and family members by utilising the fund earned through illegal means and misusing his own position as a government servant in UP and Uttarakhand.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

