ED arrests Jharkhand IAS officer’s CA after raid

In a major development in connection with Friday’s raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at multiple locations in Jharkhand and other places, a chartered accountant (CA) named Suman Kumar was placed under arrest on Saturday.

The ED had on Friday recovered Rs 19.31 crore and a few incriminating documents from the premises of Kumar.

Kumar is the CA of IAS officer and mining secretary of Jharkhand, Pooja Singhal. He also handles the accounts of Singhal’s husband.

The ED had on Friday morning conducted raids at more than 18 places.

The raids were conducted in Ranchi, Chandigarh, Noida, Mumbai, Kollata, Mujjafarpur, Saharsa and in several parts of NCR, including Faridabad and Gurugram.

The raids, which started early on Friday morning, continued till 8 pm.

The ED had also recorded the statements of the CA after seizing the whole cash. They had to take help of bank officials and a currency counting machine to count the seized cash.

