ED arrests Kerala ex-principal secy M.Sivasankar in Life Mission case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former principal secretary M. Sivasankar in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to alleged fund irregularities in state’s flood relief.

He was arrested on Tuesday night.

Sivasankar was summoned by the central agency to join the investigation in the matter on Monday and placed under arrest late on Tuesday night after two days of intense questioning. There are allegations that he was paid a bribe of Rs one crore.

“He was called by the ED to join the investigation on January 31, the day he retired from his service. Sivasankar had sought time to appear after which he was summoned to join the probe in the second week of February,” the source said.

Sivasankar allegedly helped the Unitech builder to get a contract in the life mission case.

Now he will be produced before a Special PMLA court. The ED is likely to seek his two weeks’ custodial remand.

